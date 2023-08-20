NEWELL, IOWA (KCAU) – The Newell-Fonda Mustangs came off its first 10-win season and State semifinal trip since 2015 last fall. High marks for a program who’s been on the up-and-up in the Class 8-man circuit in recent years, and they’re hungry for more in 2023.

Each year brings change within a roster, and Newell-Fonda will experience its share of turnover. Gone are 11 seniors who saw a ton of snaps, including the Mustangs’ top two tacklers, leading receiver Ryan Greenfield, and its top scorer in two-year starting quarterback Mason Dicks. A two-way threat who tallied 37 total touchdowns with over 1,700 pass yards, 890 yards on the ground, and a team-best four picks at cornerback.

Though this year’s group will have more contrast in terms of experience, the team is embracing the challenge of refilling those key roles on both ends. Shifting the focus to the process rather than results.

“We got a lot of new faces and a lot of inexperience and like I said a lot of room for growth and that’s the exciting thing,” Newell-Fonda head coach Brian Wilken said. “Fall camp has been a lot of teaching. We try to be process oriented instead of results oreinted and continue to focus on getting better each and every day. We want these kids to love the process, embrace the process, and stay focused on the process.”

“We want to play with a lot of energy, be physical and tough, that’s what our coaches are telling us each and every day,” Newell-Fonda senior fullback/linebacker Ty Tauber said. “Just got to bring the physicality and toughness and we’ll do the rest.”

Running is a big theme in 8-man football, and the Mustangs will look to junior signal-caller Max Carlson, returning from a broken collarbone that sidelined him last season. Joining Carlson in the backfield is running back Ty Tauber, a shifty scrambler who’s poised to keep the ball moving downfield.

In doing so, work in the trenches will be crucial, an area where the Mustangs have just one returning starter up front. But with the valuable reps from last year and the drive to improve every snap, the expectations aren’t changing as Wilken enters his 24th year at the helm. A mix of fresh and familiar faces who aim to find the niche for Newell-Fonda in 2023.

“We always wanna be a run-first team. We’re obviously gonna have a lot of young guys step up this year, but just excited to get going and get new faces on the field and see what we bring,” Tauber said.

“What’s in our head is more like what we’re going to bring to this season and how we’re going to try and win this season,” Newell-Fonda senior offensive lineman/defensive back said. “That’s all we’re focused on.”

“Their eagerness to learn, their eagerness to get better and their willingness to work has shown out here. This group is eager to see where we’re at and see what we can do,” Wilken said.

Newell-Fonda opens the 2023 season at home hosting West Bend-Mallard, a team the Mustangs have defeated dating back to 2014. Kickoff in Newell set 7:00pm on Aug. 25th.