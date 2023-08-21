LE MARS, IOWA (KCAU) – The Le Mars Bulldogs were a team that got more and more stronger as last year progressed. Ending with a 6-4 overall record for their most wins in a season since 2016, the program is ready to take that next leap: winning in the postseason.

The Bulldogs had small victories throughout the 2022 season, most notably towards the end leading into the team’s first playoff appearance since 2013. The team loses some production up front as well as its top-two receivers in Sione Fifta and Connor Jalas with top rusher in Dordt product Elijah Dougherty.

The good news is the group retains more seniors than they lost. Excited to mesh its experience and new faces together, hoping to build off the strong fight they saw in themselves last fall towards its first postseason win since 2006.

“Last year I think we really fought in every game,” Le Mars senior quarterback/defensive back Teagen Kasel said. “That was the big thing, you got to ‘finish empty’, finish every play, finish every quarter and game. I think last year we did a really good job of finishing games late and never giving up and that’s really what we’re gonna play off of this year.”

“They’re competitors,” Le Mars head coach Ken Vigdal said. “It doesn’t really matter if we’re going one-one-ones with units or team, they’re competing. One of our core values is ‘Finish Empty’ and so they take that pretty seriously. We wanna be able to make the playoffs and see where we land and try to win a playoff game for the first time here in quite a while.”

One of the bright spots for the Bulldogs is in the pocket, returning senior starting quarterback Teagen Kasel after placing top-five in the district with 1,373 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns. Mix in an experienced backfield and defense, and the team has a lot to look forward to on both ends.

The bigger task now lies in focusing on the details and improving physically and mentality. All with the goal of being the most energetic team on the field while finishing in all aspects of the game.

“We’ve been working on bringing more energy and finishing games and finishing every single thing with energy,” Le Mars senior middle linebacker/center Evan Jalas said.

“We have a Peak Performance program that they go through in the springtime and it’s a lot about mindsets and how we do things. Our core values is ‘tough people win and ‘no CBE’ and ‘well done is better than well said’. We’re here to be one percent better. We’re here to get better today than what we were yesterday,” Vigdal said.

Le Mars opens the 2023 season visiting MRAC foe Sergeant Bluff-Luton. It’s the third year in a row the Bulldogs will face the Warriors to kick off the year. Game time in Sergeant Bluff set for 7:00pm on Aug. 25th.