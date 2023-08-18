LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) – After a 9-1 season in 2022, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears are looking to replicate that success. But, this year’s team will feature different players taking on big roles.

This year’s Bears team will be without many of its key pieces as its senior class made a big impact. Returning for L-C-C is QB/LB Dylan Taylor, who embodied what it meant to be a two-way talent. He scored 31 touchdowns and notched over 1,900 yards on offense while leading the team in defensive interceptions.

Despite its impactful senior class moving on, the Bears believe its younger players can step right in and make a difference.

“We lost a lot of great players from a year ago. But, I think these kids have come out with something to prove. They want to keep it going, they want to continue to win games, get into the playoffs, and get a couple of wins in the playoffs, at least, under their belts,” L-C-C head coach Alan Gotulla said.

“We’re feeling pretty good. We lost a lot of kids last year, but we have kids stepping up and taking their spots. Hopefully, it’s going to go good,” Taylor added.

It’s those players in new roles that will be the difference maker for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. With the graduation of players suck as Sutton Ehlers and Dan Puppe, there are plenty of spaces to fill.

With plenty of spaces, brings plenty of opportunity. L-C-C’s younger players will have the opportunity to slide into a lineup that averaged over 40 points per game in 2022. The Bears feel the potential of this team can be high, which is something they say they’re most excited to see in 2023.

“I’d say the most exciting thing is that it’s going to be cool to see everybody’s improvement throughout the year because not a lot of them have played varsity football because we had three or four of them last year that stayed around this year. It’s just nice to know that everyone is going to keep growing and growing throughout our entire season. Eventually, we’ll get to a point where either we are closer to last year or even better than last year. It’s a team sport at the end of the day,” L-C-C offensive lineman and defensive end Jackson Hall added.

The Bears will start its season at home, hosting GACC on August 25th.