ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Members of the Elk Point-Jefferson community will remember the 2022 season for a very long time as the Huskies capped off an incredible run with a state championship. Now, EP-J hopes to make a return.

The Huskies put on a dominant display last season, scoring an average of over 45 points per game while only allowing around 5 per contest. EP-J’s strong senior class could be attributed to the feat, led by the rushing attack of Ben Swatek and Lucas Hueser. The backfield duo combined for over 2,100 all-purpose yards and 38 touchdowns. A stellar senior class that passed on key lessons that the 2023 squad hopes to embrace.

“They learned hard work, they learned how to win, they learned how to be successful, and most importantly what it takes in the offseason to be successful. We had a great summer. A lot of guys in the weight room, went out to camp at Black Hills State and brought the entire team out there. Had a great camp and really have had a good summer coming together as a team. Practices look sharp and they know they’ve got to play together as a team if they want to keep this thing going again this year,” EP-J head coach Jake Terry said.

“It makes us really kind of hope to go back there. It’s a crazy experience and something you kind of hope for as a kid. You kind of wish you want to repeat it and we think we’ve got the team and the group of guys to go back and do it again,” EP-J senior wide receiver/defensive back Garrett Merkley added.

Jake Terry’s squad returns a few pieces from the program’s first-ever state title team. Two-way talent Garrett Merkley is the team’s top returning receiver while he also played an integral role on special teams, scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Keaton Gale is the presumed starting quarterback, replacing SportsZone Player of the Week Noah McDermott. The Huskies know they’ll need to step up and fill the gaps as EP-J is ready to elevate its game to the next level yet again in 2023.

“I think this group has always had that group ahead of them where they’ve kind of been not necessarily in the shadow, but they’ve been the group behind that group and they’ve filled in really, really good with that group ahead of them. It’s been a little bit of a learning curve for some of those kids to step up and go ‘alright now, I’ve got to be the man and I’m the guy who’s at the front of the line.’ So, I need to step up and leave rather than relying on those guys who graduated last year. It has been really fun to see that progression from some of those older guys,” Terry highlighted.

“With this year’s team, there’s a lot of accountability. We know that we’re not quite the same team. We don’t have the same physicality or size. But, we’re willing to be accountable, learn from our mistakes, and we’ll be ready to keep our heads up when we make those mistakes and move on,” Gale mentioned.

The Huskies begin the season at home on Aug. 18th against Parker.