NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – The Dakota Valley Panthers are the topic of our newest Two-A-Days segment, with DV putting the finishing touches on a busy offseason ahead of its season opener on Friday.

This year’s Dakota valley team is looking to elevate its play after a 6-4 year in 2022. DV’s offense will have a bit of a makeover as Drew Lukken is slated to serve as the team’s quarterback.

The biggest change for the program is at head coach as former Nebraska Husker Kenny Wilhite is the program’s new head coach.

With a new coach comes new changes as Wilhite looks to guide DV to a better season as the Panthers players say they are feeding off the new energy ahead of its week one showdown against Vermillion.

“He’s putting everyone in the right mindset and we just want to be the best we can be. He’s making everyone work as hard as they can and he’s definitely changed a lot of people from the beginning of the season to what their mindset is now,” Dakota Valley junior RB/DB Jackson Boonstra mentioned.

“I think we’re getting a lot more people to buy in. Coach Wilhite is bringing that wisdom and that’s stuff we don’t get from a normal high school coach. It’s getting people to buy in,” Dakota Valley junior OL/DE added.

The Panthers will have some key returners back, including running back and defensive back Jackson Boonstra and Trae Piel as well as 13 additional seniors suiting up for Dakota Valley. DV hopes to replicate the start of the season they had in 2022, bursting out to a 6-1 start before dropping its last three games of the season.

The Panthers say they’ve set some big goals for the program this season, but it’s the start of the season they feel will be key.

“Coming out Week 1 with a chip on our shoulder, ready to go, and just taking it week by week, day by day. We’re trying to get better. We’re not looking too far ahead,” Dakota Valley junior quarterback said.

“It took a minute to adjust. When there’s something new, it’s going to take a minute to adjust. But, I think these guys have really, really bought in to what we’re trying to get done. I didn’t come here to go .500. I didn’t come here to have a mediocre team. I came here to win and that’s mentality and that’s what I try to instill in them,” Wilhite emphasized.

Dakota Valley begins its season at home against Vermillion on August 25th.