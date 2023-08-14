ROCK RAPIDS, IOWA (KCAU) – It was a season to remember for the Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions in 2022 as the team brought home the Class 2A state title for the first time since 2006. But even with a new team, it’s the same goal for CL/G-LR.

Fans may notice the loss of SportsZone Player of the Year and Iowa Hawkeye Zach Lutmer as a part of its 15-senior class. But, it’s the core group of 22 seniors who are returning that should turn heads.

A pair of Iowa commits will be back for their senior seasons in Reece Vander Zee and Graham Eben. The duo combined for over 2,000 all-purpose yards in 2022.

The Lions spoke on the fact that they may be circled on everyone’s schedule, but it’s that pressure that is going to help them thrive.

“We all know that everyone is out for us and we’re the top dog. So, we just have to come every single day knowing that there’s someone out there that is trying to beat us every single day. We just need to do everything right, do the little things right,” Vander Zee said.

“Nobody here is worried about last year. We’re worried about what’s going to happen. We’re worried about where their feet are and how they’re going to perform today or maybe even the next day. Getting all the guys together is just a grind you do with each guy and it really makes you buy into the process,” Central Lyon senior running back Graham Eben said.

“We’ve got a lot of returning kids back. We feel good about the core of our team back. Obviously losing Siouxland Athlete of the Year Zach Lutmer, we’ve got some shoes to fill. But at the same time, we feel good about the guys we have and it’s been a work mentality around here and our kids have really embraced that and have done a nice job,” Central Lyon head coach Curtis Eben added.

The big storyline for this season may be at the quarterback position for the Lions, with head coach Curtis Eben going from one Hawkeye to another. As of now, Vander Zee is slated to move from wide receiver to quarterback.

Just like any team with new pieces, there’s going to be adjustments. But, it’s the coaching staff and senior leadership group that will be vital in putting the pieces together. CL-G/LR’s senior class is both ready and excited for the opportunity to lead the way.

“This senior class, I consider us pretty good leaders and I think that’s what I preach. You can be a good football team, but if you don’t have the leaders…you aren’t going to make it happen. When the hard times come, you’re going to need your leaders there to step up and make the play and we’ve got plenty of guys coming in in the senior class that are ready to go and I’m excited,” Graham Eben highlighted.

“We all know it’s a new season. Obviously new players and everything, it’s been a really great summer and we’ve grown a lot as a senior group and as leaders I feel like and I think everyone is starting to buy in. It’s been really great,” Vander Zee emphasized.

CL/G-LR’s road to repeat starts at home, with the Lions hosting Emmetsburg in a Week One showdown on August 25th.