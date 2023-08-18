HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – The next stop on our Two-A-Day tour brings us to Hartington where the Cedar Catholic Trojans have continued its offseason ahead of its season opener.

The Trojans ended the year with a 9-4 record under longtime head coach Chad Cattau. A pair of big names in Jay Steffen and starting quarterback Carson Arens have graduated, leaving the keys to quarterback Braeden Reifenrath.

Cedar Catholic’s squad features a handful of returners from the Class C-2 state runner-up squad that held its opponent to single digits in eight of its nine wins. But, it’s adding new pieces that has been the focus for the Trojans this summer.

“There’s a lot of kids that are working hard and there’s a lot of kids in a lot of spots that can fill positions. We have a number of kids on this team that definitely want to play, so I think we will be alright there,” Cedar Catholic senior running back/linebacker Ty Thoene said.

“We’re all starting to work together figuring things out. Figuring out what plays work and who works well where,” Cedar Catholic senior offensive lineman Logan Eickhoff added.

The Trojans team showed its potential all season long while stepping up in the biggest moment. Cedar Catholic rattled off a trio of big postseason wins in 2022, including an overtime win over Malcolm and a shutout victory over Battle Creek to punch their ticket to Memorial Stadium.

Despite falling short in the state championship game, the veterans of the group know what it takes to make it back and are using that as motivation.

“I think getting beat in that state final set a tone of ‘hey, we need to work just a little bit harder to get ourselves above and beyond where we were a year ago.’ But also, it gave them the realization that we’re good enough to be here,” Cattau emphasized.

“Just figured out that it takes a lot of hard work to get there and we’ve just got to push through and work hard,” Eickhoff highlighted.

Cedar Catholic will begin its road back to the state title game on August 25th at Tekamah-Herman.