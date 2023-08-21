BLOOMFIELD, Neb. (KCAU) – Our next Two-A-Days segment brings us to Bloomfield, giving us a first glimpse at this year’s Bees squad aiming to add another chapter to the program’s historic legacy.

35 consecutive seasons.

That’s how many winning seasons the Bloomfield bees squad has put together, making for a state record. Not only have that accomplished that feat in 35 consecutive seasons, they have also made 35 straight playoff trips.

Last year, the Bees lost in the state semifinals. But, Bloomfield is a team that’s more than familiar with postseason play as this year’s Bees squad is looking to get over the hump and bring home a state title for the first time since 1992.

“We lost a couple of key players, but we’ve got enough kids to fill those spots. Seeing how far we went last year and how close we got, we know that we’ve got the potential to go pretty far. It’s our main goal to make the state championship and win it, and knowing that we have that chance pushes us harder every day,” Bloomfield senior Wiley Ziegler running back and defensive back said.

“We’re so energetic. We’re so pumped up to play football again. We’re ready,” Bloomfield senior lineman Mason Mackeprang added.

For Bloomfield head coach Matt Kuchar and the Bees, there’s plenty of familiar faces returning to pursue that elusive state title. Wiley Ziegler was a force on both sides of the ball in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the team’s touchdown total while leading the team defensively in interceptions.

Leading the team at quarterback is Braeden Guenther, who threw for over 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022.

Bloomfield also has a strong contributor on the line as Mason Mackeprang’s 85 tackles were tied for second-best on the team.

The Bees believe the experience will be key for the Bees to make another run.

“That’s our motto this year, it’s personal. It kind of gets into that same thing that we made it to the state semifinals and we didn’t have our best performance. We’ve got a lot of that team back from last year. So, they are excited and they’re on a mission,” Bloomfield head coach Matt Kuchar mentioned.

The Bloomfield Bees will begin the season at home, hosting Winside on August 25th.