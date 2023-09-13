SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – After a school-record performance in Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Week 3 win over Sioux City West, Zayvion Ellington earned out SportsZone Player of the Week award. This week’s winner is sponsored by Nelson Commercial Construction.

Ellington notched 244 rushing yards and a school-record five rush TD’s in the Warriors victory. The junior also recorded an interception return for a touchdown.

Ellington is averaging over 168 rushing yards per game through three games, good for fourth-best in Class 3A. The junior has made an impact defensively as well, ranking third on the team in tackles. A big game for Ellington and a big win for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, one that everyone had a hand in.

“Our linemen, obviously, did a great job because my success is really their success. I can only do as much as they do and all week, coach has been talking about executing and really perfecting our craft and being very detailed in what we do. I feel like we did that,” Ellington said. We go into every game with a lot of confidence. So, I have high expectations for myself.”

Up next for Ellington and SB-L, they will play at Harlan on Sept. 15th.