SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our next SportsZone Player of the Year nominee is in the metro area as this Sioux City player was among one of the best players in Class 5A, playing a key role in his team’s success.

Our next nominee is Sioux City East Black Raiders quarterback Cole Ritchie. The senior completed over 65% of his passes while throwing for 2,651 yards and 31 touchdowns for East. The Black Raiders’ signal-caller’s name was all over both the 5A and state leaderboards as he totaled the most touchdowns in the class and the third-most completions in the entire state.

In East’s win against Des Moines Roosevelt, Ritchie threw for a single-game record eight touchdown passes in the team’s 60-28 victory over the Roughriders.

Sioux City East finished its season with a 7-3 record as the team made it to the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.