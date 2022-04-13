North Sioux City, S.D. (KCAU) — This past week KCAU has featured four of our five SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Year nominees and now we’ll unveil the winner with our final candidate.

That nominee is Dakota Valley’s Rylee Rosenquist, a senior guard who left defense in shambles and dominated in all facets of the game this season.

“This season was one to remember for the Panthers, with the group passing the single-season record in win totals. What was so special about this Panther squad that helped you guys reach that mark?”

“I think we always just played for each other, played with each other, did everything for each other and we were just a big family and it just allowed us to have a great season,” replied Rylee.

“And behind each stellar season, there’s always a few key pieces that lead the team to that point with you being perhaps the most important role on this Panther squad. What do you attribute your high success to on both sides of the ball this year?”

“I would say, teammates and coaches. They always trusted me, I trusted them and just after everything it was always a positive hype up and we just kept sticking with each other and just kept pushing through every game,” said Rylee.

“With that being said Rylee it’s been an unbelievable year for you and I think the best way to cap it off is to award you our Sportszone Girls Player of the Year award. Congratulations Rylee, a ton of great contenders in the Siouxland area, but you stood out amongst the entire pack. I guess the first thing I gotta ask you is what does this mean to you?”

“It’s exciting. I mean I’ve worked so hard to just kinda show that I am good enough and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches,” said Rylee.

Dakota Valley’s Rylee Rosenquist was more than good enough this winter, quickly emerging as Siouxland’s most unstoppable athlete on the court. Averaging 21.9 points per game for 2nd most in all of South Dakota, scoring came naturally for the 1st-Team All-Conference guard. With a team-high 50% shooting clip on the floor, she netted a combined 570 points to break the single-season program record, all while dishing out a state-best 134 assists, to become an instant threat with the ball in her hands.

“I’ve played with her since we were little so just like growing up with Rylee and seeing the person that she is off and on the court they’re the same people,” Dakota Valley senior forward Brooke Carlson said.

“It’s so fun to be able to play with her and like I can’t imagine having to play against her or guard her in a game but having her she’s one of my closest friends. I think that that’s the best aspect of her because people can always look up to her and I know like younger girls do and she’s just like the best person to play with honestly,” said Dakota Valley senior guard Grace Bass.

Rosenquist led the team in nearly every statistical category, but it’s her play away from the ball that sets her apart. The 5’8″ senior grabbed 272 boards averaging over 10 per game, to go along with 82 steals throughout the season. An all-around talent who played well outside the parameters of what it means to be a guard.

In spite of the eye-catching numbers though, Rosenquiest’s focus has remained away from the state sheets and towards the record column, putting her energy into victory. A trait that speaks volumes to the character of DV’s all-time leading scorer.

“My biggest thing was a win. I just wanna win that was the main goal and I think that the scoring, like all the stats, I mean they came for me but it wasn’t more of an ‘I’m gonna score 30 this game I’m gonna have 10 assists’. It was more of an if they’re open I’m gonna give it to them, if I have a lane I’m gonna take it. Everything I do is to win,” Rylee said.

Rosenquist plans on continuing her career at the college level, taking her talents to Dakota Wesleyan for next fall, further extending an impressive legacy from Dakota Valley Panther.

Congratulations to Rylee Rosenquist on becoming this year’s SportsZone Girls Player of the Year.