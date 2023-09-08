SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s another night back under the Friday night lights.

Tonight one of the biggest rivalries in recent years here in Siouxland plays out as the Sioux City East Black Raiders and the Bishop Heelan Crusaders square off in the SportsZone Week 3 Game of the Week. This marks the 86th meeting between the two teams. Now, let’s take a look at what each team brings to the table.

Starting off with the home team, the Bishop Heelan Crusaders lead the all-time series as its 51 wins are the most over any single opponent. But recent history has been generous to the Black Raiders. East High has won the last four meetings with the last two wins having a combined score of 78-10 in their favor. But tonight, Crusaders QB Quinn Olson and company not only have a chance to snap its losing streak to East but improve to 3-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Crusaders have tallied 8 rushing TDs so far in just two games while they lead the district in rushing yards.

That may be a tall task for East High. But Head Coach Mike Winklepleck and company are certainly up for the challenge. The East High defensive line has already racked up 11 tackles per loss in the first two weeks. The East defense has been stout, recovering a pair of fumbles and an interception. On offense, Sioux City East Junior running back Myles Wegher has accounted for over 65 percent of the team’s rushing yards. Wegher, who formerly was on Bishop Heelan, has made an immediate impact for the Black Raiders this season alongside first-year quarterback Cal Jepsen.

After airing, you can watch the Friday Night SportsZone segments below. You can find the scores for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota teams further below.

Part 1

Full segment: Highlights from the Game of the Week Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan, OABCIG at West Lyon, Sioux Central at Lawton-Bronson, Akron-Westfield at Hinton, Waukee at Sioux City North, Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Alta-Aurelia at Gehlen Catholic

Part 2

Band of the Week, Highlights from Howells-Dodge at Wynot, Yutan at Cedar Catholic, Omaha Northwest at South Sioux City, Crow Creek at Omaha Nation, Niobrara/Verdigre at Walthill, Sioux Falls Christian at Dakota Valley, and more scores across Siouxland

Part 3

Player of the Week and the Top Stop

SCORES

The final scores of Siouxland teams can be found below. Games with an “*” were covered by KCAU SportsZone. Games with “**” have been live streamed through a KCAU 9 partnership with Metro Sports TV.

Iowa

Siouxland Christian –

Ar-We-Va –

(GotW)*Sioux City East –

Bishop Heelan –

CL-G/LR – 70

West Sioux – 7

*Waukee –

Sioux City North –

Sheldon –

Emmetsburg –

Algona –

Estherville-Lincoln Central –

Storm Lake –

CB Jefferson –

Le Mars –

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley –

**Akron-Westfield –

Hinton –

MMCRU –

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn –

Earlham – 40

IKM-Manning – 33

*Sioux Central –

Lawton-Bronson –

*Alta-Aurelia –

Gehlen Catholic –

Woodbury Central – 39

Logan-Magnolia – 14

MVAOCOU –

Manson-NW Webster –

East Sac County –

Missouri Valley –

Woodbine –

Newell-Fonda –

Okoboji – 6

MOC-Floyd Valley – 41

Harris-Lake Park – 34

Northwood-Kensett – 27

Unity Christian – 8

Sioux Center – 41

Western Christian – 41

Pocahontas Area – 0

Cherokee –

Ridge View –

G-T/R-A –

Rockford –

*Sioux City West –

Sergeant Bluff-Luton –

Spencer –

Spirit Lake –

Remsen St. Mary’s –

West Bend-Mallard –

*OABCIG – 0

West Lyon – 49

West Monona – 0

Tri-Center – 49

Kingsley-Pierson –

Westwood –

Brownell-Talbot – 14

Lyons-Decatur NE – 41

Nebraska

*Niobrara/Verdigre –

Walthill –

Fort Calhoun –

Wayne –

Malcolm – 20

Oakland-Craig – 28

Norfolk Catholic –

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder –

Weeping Water –

Stanton –

Bancroft-Rosalie – 0

Clarkson/Leigh – 44

Creighton –

Elgin/Pope John –

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge –

Plainview –

Crofton –

Neligh-Oakdale –

Bloomfield –

Tri-County NE –

Pierce – 53

Arlington – 16

GACC –

Lutheran High NE –

Battle Creek – 34

Ord – 14

*Omaha Northwest – 0

South Sioux City – 44

Wisner-Pilger – 56

Nebraska Christian – 20

Wakefield –

Pender –

Wausa –

Boyd County –

Ponca –

Tekamah-Herman –

*Howells-Dodge –

Wynot –

*Yutan –

Cedar Catholic –

Boys Town –

West Point-Beemer –

*Crow Creek – 18

Omaha Nation – 28

Hartington-Newcastle – 30

Elkhorn Valley – 42

Winside – 8

Madison – 20

Randolph – 44

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family – 0

West Holt – 6

O’Neill – 14

South Dakota

Vermillion –

Milbank –

**Sioux Falls Christian –

Dakota Valley –