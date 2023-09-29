SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) —
— — —
After airing, you can watch the Friday Night SportsZone segments below. You can find the scores for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota teams further below.
— — —
Part 1
Full segment: Highlights from the Game of the Week and more
— — —
Part 2
Band of the Week, highlights from more Siouxland games, and scores across Siouxland
— — —
Part 3
Player of the Week and the Top Stop
— — —
SCORES
The final scores of Siouxland teams can be found below. Games with an “*” were covered by KCAU SportsZone. Games with “**” have been live streamed through a KCAU 9 partnership with Metro Sports TV.
Iowa
*Carroll – (Game paused due to weather – resuming 9/30 at 1pm)
Bishop Heelan – (Game paused due to weather – resuming 9/30 at 1pm)
Siouxland Christian – 6
Bishop Garrigan – 69
Kingsley-Pierson – 0
Woodbury Central – 43
West Monona – 14
Alta-Aurelia – 40
Newell-Fonda – 28
Boyer Valley – 48
Spencer – 19
Denison-Schleswig – 22
Unity Christian – 12
CL/G-LR -39
*Des Moines Roosevelt – 20
Sioux City North – 12
IKM-Manning – 31
AC/GC – 35
Pocahontas Area – 0
Emmetsburg – 35
*Spirit Lake – 42
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 33
*G-T/R-A – 20
Harris-Lake Park – 28
Sioux Center – 42
B-H/RV – 14
*Sioux City West – 7
Le Mars – 56
Westwood – 12
Logan-Magnolia – 20
Hinton – 44
MVAOCOU – 0
SB-L – 14
MOC-Floyd Valley – 28
West Sioux – 7
OABCIG – 41
Lawton-Bronson – 13
Ridge View – 22
Okoboji – 28
Garner/Hayward/Ventura – 21
Western Christian – 38
Sheldon – 14
Gehlen Catholic – 21
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 20
Manson-NW Webster – 6
Sioux Central – 24
West Hancock – 57
South Central Calhoun – 6
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 28
South O’Brien – 29 (OT)
Fort Dodge – 49
Storm Lake – 14
*Ar-We-Va – 6
Remsen St. Mary’s – 47
Eagle Grove – 0
East Sac County – 23
*Cherokee – 6
West Lyon – 38
— — —
Nebraska
*Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa – 0
Winnebago – 54
*Wausa – 6
Wynot – 52
*Norfolk Catholic – 24 (Game of the Week)
Battle Creek – 19 (Game of the Week)
Crofton – 52
Homer – 7
Stanton – 48
Wisner-Pilger – 6
Walthill – 12
East Butler – 64
Creighton – 14
Bloomfield – 58
Tri County NE – 8
Hartington-Newcastle – 48
Oakland-Craig – 50
Archbishop Bergan – 6
L-C-C – (Game paused due to weather – resuming on 9/30 at 9am)
Wakefield – 12 (Game paused due to weather – resuming on 9/30 at 9am)
*Bryan – 15
South Sioux City – 34
Boone Central – 21
Wayne – 0
Plainview – 28
Lutheran High NE – 20
Ponca – 0
West Point-Beemer – 33
Cedar Catholic – 51
West Holt – 21
— — —
South Dakota
EP-J – 58
Miller/Highmore-Harrold – 3
*Dakota Valley – 6
Lennox – 38
Chamberlain – 21
Vermilion – 18
Avon – 26
Alcester-Hudson – 48
Yankton – 48
Brookings – 0