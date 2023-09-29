SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) —

After airing, you can watch the Friday Night SportsZone segments below. You can find the scores for IowaNebraska, and South Dakota teams further below.

Part 1

Full segment: Highlights from the Game of the Week and more

Part 2

Band of the Week, highlights from more Siouxland games, and scores across Siouxland

Part 3

Player of the Week and the Top Stop

SCORES

The final scores of Siouxland teams can be found below. Games with an “*” were covered by KCAU SportsZone. Games with “**” have been live streamed through a KCAU 9 partnership with Metro Sports TV.

Iowa

*Carroll – (Game paused due to weather – resuming 9/30 at 1pm)
Bishop Heelan – (Game paused due to weather – resuming 9/30 at 1pm)

Siouxland Christian – 6
Bishop Garrigan – 69

Kingsley-Pierson – 0
Woodbury Central – 43

West Monona – 14
Alta-Aurelia – 40

Newell-Fonda – 28
Boyer Valley – 48

Spencer – 19
Denison-Schleswig – 22

Unity Christian – 12
CL/G-LR -39

*Des Moines Roosevelt – 20
Sioux City North – 12

IKM-Manning – 31
AC/GC – 35

Pocahontas Area – 0
Emmetsburg – 35

*Spirit Lake – 42
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 33

*G-T/R-A – 20
Harris-Lake Park – 28

Sioux Center – 42
B-H/RV – 14

*Sioux City West – 7
Le Mars – 56

Westwood – 12
Logan-Magnolia – 20

Hinton – 44
MVAOCOU – 0

SB-L – 14
MOC-Floyd Valley – 28

West Sioux – 7
OABCIG – 41

Lawton-Bronson – 13
Ridge View – 22

Okoboji – 28
Garner/Hayward/Ventura – 21

Western Christian – 38
Sheldon – 14

Gehlen Catholic – 21
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 20

Manson-NW Webster – 6
Sioux Central – 24

West Hancock – 57
South Central Calhoun – 6

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 28
South O’Brien – 29 (OT)

Fort Dodge – 49
Storm Lake – 14

*Ar-We-Va – 6
Remsen St. Mary’s – 47

Eagle Grove – 0
East Sac County – 23

*Cherokee – 6
West Lyon – 38

Nebraska

*Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa – 0
Winnebago – 54

*Wausa – 6
Wynot – 52

*Norfolk Catholic – 24 (Game of the Week)
Battle Creek – 19 (Game of the Week)

Crofton – 52
Homer – 7

Stanton – 48
Wisner-Pilger – 6

Walthill – 12
East Butler – 64

Creighton – 14
Bloomfield – 58

Tri County NE – 8
Hartington-Newcastle – 48

Oakland-Craig – 50
Archbishop Bergan – 6

L-C-C – (Game paused due to weather – resuming on 9/30 at 9am)
Wakefield – 12 (Game paused due to weather – resuming on 9/30 at 9am)

*Bryan – 15
South Sioux City – 34

Boone Central – 21
Wayne – 0

Plainview – 28
Lutheran High NE – 20

Ponca – 0
West Point-Beemer – 33

Cedar Catholic – 51
West Holt – 21

South Dakota

EP-J – 58
Miller/Highmore-Harrold – 3

*Dakota Valley – 6
Lennox – 38

Chamberlain – 21
Vermilion – 18

Avon – 26
Alcester-Hudson – 48

Yankton – 48
Brookings – 0