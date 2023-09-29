SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) —

— — —

After airing, you can watch the Friday Night SportsZone segments below. You can find the scores for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota teams further below.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

— — —

Part 1

Full segment: Highlights from the Game of the Week and more

— — —

Part 2

Band of the Week, highlights from more Siouxland games, and scores across Siouxland

— — —

Part 3

Player of the Week and the Top Stop

— — —

SCORES

The final scores of Siouxland teams can be found below. Games with an “*” were covered by KCAU SportsZone. Games with “**” have been live streamed through a KCAU 9 partnership with Metro Sports TV.

Iowa

*Carroll – (Game paused due to weather – resuming 9/30 at 1pm)

Bishop Heelan – (Game paused due to weather – resuming 9/30 at 1pm)

Siouxland Christian – 6

Bishop Garrigan – 69

Kingsley-Pierson – 0

Woodbury Central – 43

West Monona – 14

Alta-Aurelia – 40

Newell-Fonda – 28

Boyer Valley – 48

Spencer – 19

Denison-Schleswig – 22

Unity Christian – 12

CL/G-LR -39

*Des Moines Roosevelt – 20

Sioux City North – 12

IKM-Manning – 31

AC/GC – 35

Pocahontas Area – 0

Emmetsburg – 35

*Spirit Lake – 42

Estherville-Lincoln Central – 33

*G-T/R-A – 20

Harris-Lake Park – 28

Sioux Center – 42

B-H/RV – 14

*Sioux City West – 7

Le Mars – 56

Westwood – 12

Logan-Magnolia – 20

Hinton – 44

MVAOCOU – 0

SB-L – 14

MOC-Floyd Valley – 28

West Sioux – 7

OABCIG – 41

Lawton-Bronson – 13

Ridge View – 22

Okoboji – 28

Garner/Hayward/Ventura – 21

Western Christian – 38

Sheldon – 14

Gehlen Catholic – 21

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 20

Manson-NW Webster – 6

Sioux Central – 24

West Hancock – 57

South Central Calhoun – 6

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 28

South O’Brien – 29 (OT)

Fort Dodge – 49

Storm Lake – 14

*Ar-We-Va – 6

Remsen St. Mary’s – 47

Eagle Grove – 0

East Sac County – 23

*Cherokee – 6

West Lyon – 38

— — —

Nebraska

*Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa – 0

Winnebago – 54

*Wausa – 6

Wynot – 52

*Norfolk Catholic – 24 (Game of the Week)

Battle Creek – 19 (Game of the Week)

Crofton – 52

Homer – 7

Stanton – 48

Wisner-Pilger – 6

Walthill – 12

East Butler – 64

Creighton – 14

Bloomfield – 58

Tri County NE – 8

Hartington-Newcastle – 48

Oakland-Craig – 50

Archbishop Bergan – 6

L-C-C – (Game paused due to weather – resuming on 9/30 at 9am)

Wakefield – 12 (Game paused due to weather – resuming on 9/30 at 9am)

*Bryan – 15

South Sioux City – 34

Boone Central – 21

Wayne – 0

Plainview – 28

Lutheran High NE – 20

Ponca – 0

West Point-Beemer – 33

Cedar Catholic – 51

West Holt – 21

— — —

South Dakota

EP-J – 58

Miller/Highmore-Harrold – 3

*Dakota Valley – 6

Lennox – 38

Chamberlain – 21

Vermilion – 18

Avon – 26

Alcester-Hudson – 48

Yankton – 48

Brookings – 0

