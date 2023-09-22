SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Despite some inclement weather, high school football rages on throughout Siouxland, including our Sportszone Game of the Week between Remsen St. Mary’s and Newell-Fonda.

Skies are staying overcast in Newell so Semsen St. Mary’s and Newell-Fonda took steps to avoid Mother Nature. The game kicked off at 6 p.m. reprising another edition of one of the top 8-man rivalries in all of Iowa. The Hawks have won three of the last four in the series, though the Mustangs are making steps towards redemption from a year ago.

The KCAU 9 SPortsZone Game of the Week wasn’t the only one that saw its kickoff time change. Plenty of other games did the same.

SCORES

The final scores of Siouxland teams can be found below. Games with an “*” were covered by KCAU SportsZone. Games with “**” have been live streamed through a KCAU 9 partnership with Metro Sports TV.

Iowa

Woodbine – 56
Ar-We-Va – 26

MOC-Floyd Valley – 40
Carroll – 34

CL/G-LR – 52
Cherokee – 7

Unity Christian – 50
Sheldon – 14

Sioux City North – 12
Urbandale – 14

Denison-Schleswig – 15
Fort Dodge – 12

**Southeast Polk – 48
Sioux City East – 14

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows –
Estherville-Lincoln Central –

West Lyon – 20
Western Christian – 3

Kingsley-Pierson – 34
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 24

South Central Calhoun – 35
IKM-Manning – 7

Hinton – 37
Lawton-Bronson – 21

Akron-Westfield – 36
Gehlen Catholic – 7

(GAME OF THE WEEK)*Remsen St. Mary’s – 51
Newell-Fonda – 18

*Bishop Heelan – 0
Sioux Center – 21

OABCIG – 19
Ridge View – 15

*B-H/RV – 23
SB-L – 26 (OT)

MMCRU – 42
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0

Spirit Lake – 58
Okoboji – 0

West Sioux – 42
MVAOCOU – 22

Emmetsburg – 40
Sioux Central – 0

Alta-Aurelia – 44
South O’Brien – 27

Le Mars – 14
Spencer – 7

Woodbury Central – 41
St. Albert – 6

St. Edmond – 46
G-T/R-A – 36

Pocahontas Area – 28
East Sac County – 6

Harris-Lake Park – 18
West Bend-Mallard – 42

*West Monona – 0
Westwood – 40

Nebraska

*Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family – 34
Walthill – 26

GACC – 20
Pender – 38

L-C-C – 14
Crofton – 72

*Cedar Catholic – 21
Oakland-Craig – 24

*Wayne – 14
Pierce – 35

*Lyons-Decatur NE – 27
Stanton – 76

Homer – 7
Tri-County NE – 47

*Omaha Westside – 41
Norfolk – 0

Wakefield – 27
Hartington-Newcastle – 65

*Ponca – 6
Battle Creek – 49

Wynot – 54
Creighton – 14

Millard West – 49
South Sioux City – 0

Bloomfield – 68
Randolph – 8

Plainview – 55
Neligh-Oakdale – 44

Niobrara-Verdigre – 14
O’Neill St. Mary’s – 62

Shelby-Rising City – 62
Madison – 6

Winside – 0
St. Francis – 52

South Dakota

Vermillion – 14
Custer – 0

Dakota Valley – 12
Madison – 7

Elk Point-Jefferson – 55
Flandreau – 6

Alcester-Hudson – 52
Gayville-Volin – 22

Yankton – 37
Tea – 26