SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Friday night football is back in full force throughout Siouxland tonight, including a highly-anticipated matchup for the Sportszone Game of the Week between Western Christian and Cherokee.

It’s a top 10 battle of the unbeaten as #6 Cherokee locks horns with #4 Western Christian, a pair of teams who’ve found huge success in the ground attack, but it’s not your average game tonight.

The game tonight honors Dr. Martin’s longtime volunteering as the football program’s team doctor, and a dedication to the preservation of his legacy, titled “The Dr. Robert J. Martin Memorial Game.”

Not the Game of the Week, but still a big showdown, it’s the Black Raiders of East High taking on Sioux City North at Elwood Olsen Stadium as a part of Deaf Awareness Night. It is being put on in collaboration with the Demarico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation. Both teams are coming off Week 3 losses and are looking to bounce back in Week 4.

After airing, you can watch the Friday Night SportsZone segments below. You can find the scores for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota teams further below.

Part 1

Full segment: Highlights from the Game of the Week “The Dr. Robert J. Martin Memorial Game” Western Christian at Cherokee Western Christian at Cherokee, West Lyon vs. Unity Christian, Sioux City East at Sioux City North, Lawton-Bronson at West Sioux, Ridge View at Hinton, and MOC-Floyd Valley at Le Mars.

Part 2

Band of the Week, Highlights from Pierce at Roncalli Catholic, Oakland-Craig at Ponca, Stanton at Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender at Wisner-Pilger, McCook Central/Montrose at Elk Point-Jefferson, Milbank at Dakota Valley, and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at Akron-Westfield, and more scores across Siouxland

Part 3

Player of the Week and the Top Stop

SCORES

The final scores of Siouxland teams can be found below. Games with an “*” were covered by KCAU SportsZone. Games with “**” have been live streamed through a KCAU 9 partnership with Metro Sports TV.

Iowa

*Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn –

Akron-Westfield –

Sibley-Ocheyedan –

Alta-Aurelia –

(GotW)*Western Christian –

Cherokee –

*West Lyon –

Unity Christian at NWC –

**Sioux City East –

Sioux City North –

East Sac County –

Emmetsburg –

Denison-Schleswig –

Glenwood –

Newell-Fonda –

Harris-Lake Park –

**Ridge View –

Hinton –

St. Albert –

Kingsley-Pierson –

*MOC-Floyd Valley –

Le Mars –

Sergeant Bluff-Luton –

Harlan Community –

South O’Brien –

MMCRU –

MVAOCOU –

OABCIG –

Estherville-Lincoln Central –

Okoboji –

Manson-NW Webster –

Pocahontas Area –

IKM-Manning –

Riverside –

Algona –

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley –

CL/G-LR –

Sheldon –

Sioux Center –

Spencer –

Spirit Lake –

Forest City –

Perry –

Storm Lake –

Boyer Valley –

Remsen St. Mary’s –

West Bend-Mallard –

G-T/R-A –

Westwood –

Tri-Center –

Logan-Magnolia –

West Monona –

**Lawton-Bronson –

West Sioux –

Siouxland Christian –

Woodbine –

Gehlen Catholic –

Woodbury Central –

Nebraska

*Stanton –

GACC –

Hartington-Newcastle –

Crofton –

Norfolk Catholic –

Louisville –

Centennial –

Battle Creek –

Osmond –

Bloomfield –

*Pender –

Wisner-Pilger –

Bancroft-Rosalie –

Lyons-Decatur NE –

Homer –

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge –

North Central –

Plainview –

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder –

Cedar Catholic –

South Sioux City –

Omaha South –

*Oakland-Craig –

Ponca –

Tri-County NE –

Wakefield –

Wausa –

Creighton –

S (CO-OP) –

Lutheran High NE –

*Pierce –

Roncalli Catholic –

South Dakota

*McCook Central/Montrose –

Elk Point-Jefferson –

*Milbank –

Dakota Valley –

West Central –

Vermillion –