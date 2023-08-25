SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many Siouxland high school football teams are kicking off their respective 2023 seasons Friday night.

This week’s SportsZone Game of the Week is a 2A vs. 3A matchup between Sioux Center and West Lyon. These two teams are ready to prove what they’ve got this season.

KCAU 9’s Noah Sacco interviewed Sioux Center Head Coach Tim Van Regenmorter, who gave a deeper look at how the game will be played.

— — —

After airing, you can watch the Friday Night SportsZone segments below. You can find the scores for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota teams further below.

Part 1

Game of the Week: West Lyon at Sioux Center

Full segment: Highlights from the Game of the Week West Lyon at Sioux Center, Woodbury Central at Lawton-Bronson,Le Mars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Kuemper Catholic at Bishop Heelan, CB Lincoln at Sioux City West, Sioux City East at Glenwood

— — —

Part 2

Band of the Week, Oakland Craig at Norfolk Catholic, Sioux City North at South Sioux city, Vermillion at Dakota Valley, Baltic at Elk Point-Jefferson, and more scores across Siouxland

— — —

Part 3

Player of the Week and the Top Stop

— — —

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SCORES

Final scores of Siouxland teams can be found below. Teams with an “*” were covered by KCAU SportsZone.

Iowa

Harris-Lake Park –

Remsen Saint Mary’s –

West Harrison –

Newell-Fonda –

G-T/R-A –

Siouxland Christian –

Exira/EHK –

Ar-We-Va –

Ridge View –

Akron-Westfield –

H-M-S –

West Sioux –

Hinton –

Gehlen Catholic –

Sibley-Ocheyedan –

Sheldon –

Alta-Aurelia –

Kingsley-Pierson –

MMCRU –

Cherokee –

South O’Brien –

Sioux Central –

South Central Calhoun –

Pocahontas Area –

East Sac County –

IKM-Manning –

Riverside –

West Monona –

*Woodbury Central –

Lawton-Bronson –

MVAOCOU –

Westwood –

E-LC –

OABCIG –

Emmetsburg –

CL/G-LR –

MOC-Floyd Valley –

Unity Christian –

MMCRU –

Cherokee –

B-H/RV –

Western Christian –

*West Lyon –

Sioux Center –

Okoboji –

North Union

*Le Mars –

Sergeant Bluff-Luton –

*Kuemper Catholic –

Bishop Heelan –

Denison-Schleswig –

CB Thomas Jefferson –

Storm Lake –

Saydel –

Spencer –

Humboldt –

*CB Lincoln –

Sioux City West –

*Sioux City East –

Glenwood –

— — —

Nebraska

Battle Creek –

Archbishop Bergan –

Homer –

Bancroft-Rosalie –

Winside –

Bloomfield –

Creighton –

CWC –

Summerland –

Crofton –

Clarkson/Leigh –

E/M/F –

GACC –

L-C-C –

Howells-Dodge –

Neligh/Oakdale –

*Oakland-Craig –

Norfolk Catholic –

Elkhorn Valley –

Pender –

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder –

Ponca –

Stanton –

Riverside –

Wausa –

St. Mary’s –

Lyons-Decatur-NE –

Tri County NE –

Cedar Catholic –

Tekamah-Herman –

*Sioux City North –

South Sioux City –

Lutheran High NE –

Wisner-Pilger –

Pierce –

Wahoo –

Plainview –

Wakefield –

Randolph –

Walthill –

Roncalli Catholic –

Wayne –

Douglas County West –

West Point-Beemer

Douglas County West –

West Point-Beemer –

Hartington-Newcastle –

Wynot –

— — —

South Dakota

*Vermillion –

Dakota Valley

*Baltic –

Elk Point-Jefferson –