SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The postseason has arrived for all classes in the IHSAA football circuit. Opening rounds from some, second-round play for others. That includes this week’s SportsZone Game of the Week of OABCIG facing off against Treynor in Class 1A.

It’s cold and windy out in Ida Grove but tonight’s game could be a firey one as OABCIG is hosting Treynor for a 2nd round showdown. It will be a battle between a pair of top quarterbacks and potent scoring attacks with the pair locking horns for the first time since 2020, a game OABCIG won towards an undefeated run to back-to-back state titles.

After airing, you can watch the Friday Night SportsZone segments below. You can find the scores for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota teams further below.

Part 1

Full segment: Highlights from the Game of the Week Treynor at OABCIG, Western Christian at West Lyon, Roland-Story at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, MMCRU at Woodbury Central, Algona at Sioux Center, Logan-Magnolia vs. Akron-Westfield, Le Mars at Lewis Central

Part 2

Band of the Week, Highlights from Mullen at Wynot, Amherst at Oakland-Craig, Battle Creek at Kearney Catholic, Bridgeport at Crofton, and more scores around Siouxland

Part 3

Player of the Week and the Top Stop

SCORES

The final scores of Siouxland teams can be found below. Games with an “*” were covered by KCAU SportsZone.

Iowa

Nebraska

South Dakota

There are no Friday night football games for the South Dakota teams in Siouxland. Those South Dakota games took place Thursday night. Those highlights and scores can be found here.