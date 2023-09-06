SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Hugs, handshakes and half a century in wins. A landmark moment for Sioux City Explorers manager Steve “Mongo” Montgomery after a 3-2 win over Fargo-Moorhead on August 27th.

“It’s me getting the credit for 500 but it’s the teams, they deserve the credit,” Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said. “As I say players win games, managers lose games. My team has won 500 and I’ve probably lost 350.”

Playing nine seasons of professional baseball before becoming a pitching coach for the RedHawks in 2004, ‘manager’ wasn’t initially on Mongo’s radar. But when the Explorers job opened up in 2014, the skipper wanted a shot in Sioux City. Ready for the challenges and excitement in joining his first franchise as the head man.

“You’re a psychologist, sometimes a doctor, sometimes a chiropractor. I’ll crack people’s backs on the road. It’s everything and it’s all wrapped into one but I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Montgomery said.

Over the years, his devotion has paid dividends. In Mongo’s nine seasons, the club has made six playoff trips, two finals appearances, while surpassing Ed Nottle’s career 427 wins to become the all-time winningest manager in franchise history.

Mix in an American Association-record 75 wins in the 2015 season, and Mongo remains the only skipper in league history to manage two seasons of over 70 victories. Forging lasting bonds with players, as well as a pitching coach who’s been there every step of the way.

“Me and Mongo are very close first of all, we’re probably more than a pitching coach and a manager we’re more like brothers and we’re part of each other’s families,” Explorers pitching coach Bobby Post said. “How he is on the field is how he is off the field. You see it on the field and you see how animated he is, how much he’s into the game and it’s all for the people of Sioux City.”

From arguing calls to taking bases, passion is always present for Mongo. Something that’s become celebrated amongst his players.

“He got me to Venezuela last year and he opened the doors for me to actually get better in the winter,” Explorers pitcher Solomon Bates said. “It’s amazing to see a coach like that actually care about his players.”

“He’s always open to have a conversation and it’s really cool for a manager to do that and it makes the team that much closer,” Explorers infielder Matt Lloyd said.

But it’s a bond that’s been shaken as of late. The Explorers’ 10-year lease at Lewis and Clark Park comes to an end on April 27th, 2024, with the city fielding requests for proposals of interested parties until the Sept. 8 deadline. The X’s are in consideration by the selection committee, but for the first time in 30 years, a return to that Sioux City ballpark remains in question.

“This place is pretty special to me. I’ve poured absolutely everything I can into this franchise, into this city and community. It’s in other people’s hands,” Montgomery said.

The possibility of that regular season home finale being the last, was in the air. Though emotions were heavy heading in, Mongo knew win #500 had to happen at home.

“I just thought to myself ‘man I wanna do this today in front of the home fans’. To look around and see the fans standing up, they make the announcement, you just get emotional about it,” Montgomery said.

The long-term future for the franchise is unclear. But as the X’s return to the playoffs for at least one guaranteed home game this Friday, Mongo continues to fight for that next win. Embracing the team that gave him his start, and the community that’s felt like home.

“Love who I work for, love the community, I love the players, I love Sioux City. I wanna win 500 more here. Let’s celebrate 1,000 in another 10 years,” Montgomery said.

The Sioux City Explorers begin the American Association playoffs with a best-of-three West Divisional Series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Game 1 set for tonight in Fargo, with Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) to be played Friday and Saturday at Lewis and Clark Park.