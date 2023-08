FARGO, N.D. (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers entered Tuesday night for the start of another series with Fargo-Moorhead, and the X’s came ready to play behind 2 RBI nights from Wilfredo Gimenez and Tyler Rando alongside 6 strong innings of work from Mitchell Verburg to win the series opener 7-2 over the Redhawks.