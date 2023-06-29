SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers have won four of their last five games. The team’s offense has been clicking as of late, with the X’s scoring at least five runs in all four wins. But, it’s the pitching that has been in the spotlight as of late, with Sioux City starter Solomon Bates leading the way.

Bates’ 70 strikeouts leads the league, with the California native turning up the heat during the month of June. The USC alum has allowed one earned run or fewer in three of his last four starts while recording 33 strikeouts in his three wins, highlighted by a 15-strikeout performance at Kansas City.

Bates’ five wins are also tied for most in the league. But for the 26-year-old and Explorers’ manager Steve Montgomery, it’s the offseason work and preparation that has been crucial to Solomon’s success.

“I get stronger as I go. I’ve trained my body to condition, I run 30 minutes every day just to condition my body so I can last long out there,” Bates said.

“Our starting rotation really stepped up in those two series wins on the back side of the road trip. Solomon just does what Solomon does. He goes out there, he competes, he leads by example. He takes the ball every five days and in between starts, he’s there encouraging the others,” Montgomery added.