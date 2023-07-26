WINNIPEG, MANITOBA (KCAU) – Sioux City scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the third inning. Scott Ota hit his second home run in the last three games while Kyle Kasser knocked in Matt Lloyd off an RBI double.

The X’s increased the lead to three runs in the top of the fourth with a Delvin Zinn base hit that scored Vince Fernandez.

Winnipeg battled back, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth and the game-tying run in the bottom of the fifth inning. From there, the Goldeyes plated ten unanswered runs. Winnipeg scored one run in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead followed by six runs in the bottom of the eighth, flipping a tie game into a lead on their way to a 10-3 victory.

FINAL SCORE: Winnipeg 10, Sioux City 3

The Explorers wrap up the series tomorrow before returning to Lewis and Clark Park on Friday for a three-game series against the West Division leader Kansas City Monarchs.