SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Courtesy of the Sioux City Explorers) –

The Sioux City Explorers (42-37) left only crumbs behind as they took the first game over the Chicago Dogs (40-38) Friday night, 9-2. The Explorers saw Austin Drury (3-4) go 6.2 innings, allowing just one run and after a six-run feast in the sixth, they never looked back. The win represents Sioux City’s fifth consecutive series-opening victory after winning each of their last four series.

The Dogs tried to ketchup in the second inning, scoring on a double steal first with Chicago’s Matt Bottcher taking second and pulling the throw as Josh Altmann rushed home, giving the Dogs a 1-0 lead.

The X’s retaliated in the bottom of the frame when Sioux City’s Kyle Kasser hit a double before being sent home on a Miguel Sierra RBI single off Chicago starter Trevor Lane (4-6), knotting it 1-1.

After a couple more scoreless frames, the Explorers broke it open in the bottom of the fifth, starting with X’s Chase Harris and Scott Ota’s hitting back-to-back one-out singles before Matt Lloyd sent Harris home with a single of his own, giving Sioux City a 2-1 lead. Tyler Rando followed up with the fourth consecutive single for the Explorers, loading the bases before Vince Fernandez was hit by pitch to score another run, extending the lead to 3-1.

A bases-loaded walk to Sioux City’s Wilfredo Gimenez extended the lead to 4-1 and made the Dogs turn to reliever Andrew Edwards, before he walked Kyle Kasser to make it 5-1. Miguel Sierra followed, ripping a two-RBI double off Edwards and making it a 7-1 game.

Despite the already large lead, the X’s stayed hungry, piling on more in the eighth when Explorers Tyler Rando knocked home Daniel Perez and Chase Harris on a two-RBI single off Chicago’s Conor Maguire, extending the lead to 9-1 Sioux City.

The Dogs managed to add one run in the ninth on a Cody Bohanek sac fly, but they didn’t threaten the X’s as the Explorers won their fourth game in the last five.