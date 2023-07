SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers have transferred the contract of infielder John Nogowski to Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League.

Nogowski was signed by Sioux City on June 15th and quickly made an impact in the lineup. During his second stint with the Explorers, Nogowski recorded 20 hits and 9 RBI with a .313 batting average in 17 games.