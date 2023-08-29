KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers are creeping toward clinching a spot in the playoffs. Tonight’s win put them one game closer.

Sioux City started off the scoring in the top of the fourth inning off back-to-back solo home runs from Scott Ota and John Nogowski. From there, the X’s flipped its two-run lead into a 7-0 advantage as Sioux City erupted for five runs in the frame. Chase Harris, Daniel Lingua, Matt Lloyd, and Tyler Rando all recorded RBI in the top of the fifth inning.

Kansas City responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the Explorers notched an insurance run in the top of the sixth off a Lingua double.

Max Kuhns earned the win in relief, striking out four batters in two innings of work. The Explorers are back on the field in Kansas City on Wednesday and Thursday before making the trip to take part in its final series of the regular season.