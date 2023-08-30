KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCAU) – With tonight’s 4-1 win over Kansas City, the Sioux City Explorers earned a playoff spot.
Sioux City wraps up its series with Kansas City tomorrow before taking part in its last series of the regular season against Chicago.
by: Anthony Mitchell
