SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from tonight’s Sioux City Explorers game against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks.

Sioux City won the game 13-4. Daniel Perez led the team with a pair of home runs while he and Vince Fernandez combined for eight RBI. Fernandez also hit a home run in the victory.

The Explorers will look to pick up the series sweep in the finale tomorrow night.