SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After another strong week at the plate, Sioux City Explorers infielder Miguel Sierra has been named the American Association Batter of the Week.

During the week, Sierra went 8-for-19 at the plate with a pair of home runs, two doubles, a triple, and 6 RBI for the X’s. In the last seven days, he heads the team in batting average, on base percentage, and slugging percentage.

The honor is part of a recent hot streak for the 25-year-old, who has doubled his batting average since June 13th. Sierra has recorded a hit in seven of his last eight games, with four of those being multi-hit games.