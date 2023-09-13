SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has received proposals from more than one organization for the open lease at Lewis & Clark Park.

The Explorers’ 10-year lease at Lewis & Clark Park will be coming to an end on April 27, 2024. The City of Sioux City opted to field requests from parties that may be interested in the lease at the park, meaning that for the first time in 30 years, the X’s return to the field remains in question.

The deadline for proposals was September 8 and currently, there are two proposals that have been brought forward. One of the proposals came from the X’s, and the other proposal came from a minor baseball league, Northwoods League.

The Sioux City Explorers have submitted a proposal for resigning their lease at Lewis & Clark Park. Their proposal showcases what they have brought to Sioux City in their 30 years in the city as well as their investment into the community.

The X’s proposal is that they will pay $100,000 per year for 12 years as well as the continued investment into the infrastructure and amenities at Lewis & Clark Park. Their proposal also offers 15 days of non-tenant use of Lewis & Clark Park.

The Sioux City Explorer’s proposal for Lewis & Clark Park

A second organization known as Northwoods League, a minor league baseball league separate from the American Association that the X’s currently play for, also submitted a proposal for the lease at Lewis & Clark Park.

In their proposal, the Northwoods League talks about the success of the teams in their league and how they could benefit Sioux City.

Northwoods League is offering the city $25,000 per year for 10 years as well as $500,000 in capital improvements. Their proposal would offer 10 non-tenant days of use.

Northwoods League also expressed an interest in bringing a Summer Women’s Collegiate Softball League to Sioux City that would play at Hubbard Park. This would include repurposing the seats being replaced at Lewis & Clark for us at Hubbard Park.

Northwoods League’s proposal for Lewis & Clark Park