SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights from the Sioux City Explorers game against the Winnipeg Goldeyes on July 3rd, 2023. Sioux City defeated Winnipeg 2-1 in the series opener.

Longtime Explorers outfielder Chase Harris hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the X’s the victory at Lewis and Clark Park.