SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) announced the All-Star squads for the East and West Divisions, with a quarter of Sioux City Explorers earning nods after strong performances through the first half of the season.

Sioux City’s lone starter is Matt Lloyd. The Alberta, Canada native has made an immediate impact in his first season with the X’s, racking up a team-best .347 batting average. The mark is also good for fifth-best in the league. Lloyd, who is a former Cincinnati Reds draft pick, has totaled 43 hits in 34 games this year.

Joining Lloyd on the West Division All-Star Team is a trio of Explorers, starting off with pitcher Solomon Bates. Bates leads the league in strikeouts and is tied for first in wins with 5.

Another pitcher making the team is Kent Hasler. The 27-year-old relief pitcher has notched 48 strikeouts in 31 innings of work, earning a pair of wins out of the bullpen.

The final Sioux City player on the All-Star roster is Vince Fernandez, who leads the team in home runs with 10. The Idaho native boasts a .254 batting average, plating 36 runs in 46 games.