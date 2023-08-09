FARGO, N.D. (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers were shut out on the road, falling to Fargo-Moorhead 3-0 in game two of the series.

Both teams had opportunities to score early in the game, but defensive plays and well-timed strikeouts kept the contest scoreless through five innings. Sioux City got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the fourth inning by converting a 1-2-3 double play.

The home team scored the first run of the contest as Leobaldo Pina’s base hit to left field scored Manuel Boscan to give Fargo-Moorhead the lead.

Sioux City loaded the bases in the top of the eighth, but could not capitalize as Jake Ortega struck out with two outs in the frame.

Fargo-Moorhead added a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure the 3-0 win over Sioux City.

The Explorers and the Redhawks will play the series finale tomorrow night at Newman Outdoor Field.