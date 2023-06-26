SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers are back home after they endured a season-long nine game road trip, with manager Steve Montgomery and company stringing together some impressive wins against some of the best in the West.

The X’s went 5-4 on the road stand, with Sioux City earning wins against the top three teams in the division. After dropping the series to Lincoln, the Explorers went 4-2 against Kansas City and league-leading Fargo-Moorhead.

The stretch puts Sioux City in fourth in the division while hovering around the .500 mark. A tough trip that served as a test for the Explorers, with the team making the most of the opportunity.

“We’re a little bit rundown. But, it’s part of the game. You look on the bright side of it, it’s almost 20 percent of your road schedule done in one trip. So, a lot of bus hours but we were able to salvage those last two series of the road trip and make it a winning road trip. We’re starting to get to that halfway point of the year. We’ve kind of gone through our little nagging injuries real early in the season. So, from about game 10 , we haven’t had our full team out there. We’re starting to get healthy and hopefully that transpires into some win streaks,” Sioux City manager Steve Montgomery said.

Up next for the X’s, they will play its first game at Lewis and Clark Park since June 15th, taking on the Sioux Falls Canaries. First pitch for tomorrow’s game is slated for 7:05pm.