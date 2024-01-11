SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On the same week the Sioux City Explorers secured its lease at Lewis and Clark Park, the X’s are bringing back a piece of its starting lineup as well as a new face to the lineup.

The X’s are bringing back infielder Delvin Zinn. Sioux City acquired Zinn from Milwaukee in May, leading the team in stolen bases with 29.

The Mississippi native, who is known for his highlight reel plays on the infield, hit three home runs and batted in 18 runs for the Explorers.

Sioux City also signed Nick Shumpert. The 26-year-old was a 7th round MLB Draft Pick in 2015 and was selected again in 2016 in the 28th round after going the college route.

Shumpert has spent time in the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals farm systems, making it as high as Triple-A.

Most recently, the multi-position player suited up for Wilmington in the South Atlantic League. Shumpert has had brief stints in the American Association with Fargo-Moorhead and Cleburne.

Also, his cousin is Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts.