SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers flipped a 4-0 deficit in the top of the third to a tie game in the bottom half of the frame, keyed by a Vince Fernandez two-run homer.

The Idaho native hit a home run for the second consecutive night while plating the game-deciding run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth. Fernandez finished the series with five hits, four runs, and eight RBI.

With the win, Sioux City has won five of its last six games and hold sole possession of second place in the West Division. Up next, the team kicks its series off a three-game road series at Gary SouthShore.