South Dakota women's team tops rival SDSU

The women have won 5 straight now against the Jackrabbits

Posted: Jan 06, 2019 10:46 PM CST

Updated: Jan 06, 2019 10:46 PM CST

VERMILLION, S.D. - After going down to the wire, the South Dakota Coyotes women's basketball team took down their rivals from Brookings in double overtime by a final of 105-98.

South Dakota blew a 17 point lead in regulation, then came back from 7 points in the first overtime period.

Ciara Duffy hit 1000 career points with her 22nd of 28 points on the day.

 

