South Dakota women's team tops rival SDSU
The women have won 5 straight now against the Jackrabbits
VERMILLION, S.D. - After going down to the wire, the South Dakota Coyotes women's basketball team took down their rivals from Brookings in double overtime by a final of 105-98.
South Dakota blew a 17 point lead in regulation, then came back from 7 points in the first overtime period.
Ciara Duffy hit 1000 career points with her 22nd of 28 points on the day.
