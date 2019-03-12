South Dakota Advances to Summit Final
The Coyotes take down North Dakota 84-61 and face SDSU in the final Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota women's basketball team clinched its spot in the Summit League championship game after beating North Dakota 84-61 Monday night.
The Yotes take on South Dakota State Tuesday afternoon at 1p.m. on ESPNU.
More Stories
-
The BRLD Wolverines made it to their first-ever state…
-
BRLD is making their first appearance in the state championship after…
-
Morningside rode 26 points and 8 rebounds from Tyler Borchers en…