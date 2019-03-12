Local Sports

South Dakota Advances to Summit Final

The Coyotes take down North Dakota 84-61 and face SDSU in the final Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota women's basketball team clinched its spot in the Summit League championship game after beating North Dakota 84-61 Monday night.

The Yotes take on South Dakota State Tuesday afternoon at 1p.m. on ESPNU. 

