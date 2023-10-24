SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland United Football Club has joined the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) as an expansion team, league officials said.

NPSL is a national men’s soccer league, and it was recognized in November 2022 as Tier 1, the top tier of soccer, by the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA). It states that it has more than 100 teams across the country.

Starting play in 2024, Siouxland United FC will be led by President Mike Wells, VP of Operations Bob Giese, General Manager Jesse Castillo, and Head Coach Robbie Carroll.

Carroll has served as the head coach for several NPSL clubs and college soccer programs, and even has international experience. He said that NPSL was chosen because it aligns with “our vision and values.”

“The NPSL offers us the platform to showcase our commitment to grassroots soccer, community involvement, and player development,” Carroll said. “It also provides an opportunity to compete at a high level while maintaining a focus on the overall growth of the sport. We believe in the NPSL’s mission, and we are excited to be part of a league that shares our dedication to the beautiful game.”

Dina Case, the NPSL director of membership development, said they are excited that Siouxland United FC has joined the league, adding that they’ve seen continued growth in the Midwest Region.

“The model and vision of the ownership group aligns well with the NPSL’s vision as they look to create an experience for both their players and supporters that extends beyond the game,” Case said.