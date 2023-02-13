SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our high school basketball coverage from February 13th, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

IOWA

Cherokee 62, Sheldon 57

Estherville Lincoln-Central 80, Pocahontas Area 30

Gehlen Catholic 67, Woodbury Central 49

George-Little Rock 51, MMCRU 36

G-T/R-A 80, Trinity Christian 60

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 74, Alta-Aurelia 47

Boyden-Hull 53, Hinton 39

IKM-Manning 60, Audubon 44

Kingsley-Pierson 63, Akron-Westfield 35

Sioux Center 66, Le Mars 54

Newell-Fonda 73, Lawton-Bronson 55

Spencer 48, Sioux City North 44

Remsen St. Mary’s 70, Siouxland Christian 32

Okoboji 62, Ridge View 54

Rock Valley 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 36

South O’Brien 55, Harris-Lake Park 43

Unity Christian 63, MVAOCOU 24

West Monona 76, Westwood 66

East Sac County 62, Eagle Grove 58

NEBRASKA

Ponca 37, Crofton 35

Oakland-Craig 52, GACC 43

GIRLS

IOWA

Bishop Heelan 59, Dakota Valley 45

NEBRASKA

Stanton 57, Lutheran High NE 53

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 38, Osmond/Randolph 25

South Sioux City 54, Elkhorn 53