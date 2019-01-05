Local Sports

Siouxland Basketball Roundup (1-4)

Ten basketball games with four ranked teams are featured in this edition

By:

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 11:06 PM CST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 11:06 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Highlighted scores from Friday's basketball action are as follows.

#6 Crofton- 53 
#1 South Sioux- 47 (Girls)

Ponca- 64 
South Sioux- 60 (Boys)

Winnebago- 58
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge- 79 (Boys)

Winnebago- 62 
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge- 58 (Girls)

Creighton- 25 
Randolph- 38 (Girls)

Creighton- 30 
Randolph- 41 (Boys)

Le Mars- 56
#7 Sioux City East- 75 (Boys)

Wakefield- 66 
OA-BCIG- 55 (Girls)

Wayne State- 71 
Sioux Falls- 77 (Men)

Wayne State- 59
Sioux Falls- 81 (Women)

