Siouxland Basketball Roundup (1-4)
Ten basketball games with four ranked teams are featured in this edition
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Highlighted scores from Friday's basketball action are as follows.
#6 Crofton- 53
#1 South Sioux- 47 (Girls)
Ponca- 64
South Sioux- 60 (Boys)
Winnebago- 58
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge- 79 (Boys)
Winnebago- 62
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge- 58 (Girls)
Creighton- 25
Randolph- 38 (Girls)
Creighton- 30
Randolph- 41 (Boys)
Le Mars- 56
#7 Sioux City East- 75 (Boys)
Wakefield- 66
OA-BCIG- 55 (Girls)
Wayne State- 71
Sioux Falls- 77 (Men)
Wayne State- 59
Sioux Falls- 81 (Women)
