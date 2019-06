In George Tsiobanos' office inside the Sioux Body Shop, plaques from his career as a boys' soccer coach hang on the walls. And now, after 8 state tournament appearances with two different schools, Tsiobanos is calling it a career.

"It's a young man's game," Tsiobanos said. "You have to have energy. Well, I still have plenty of energy but still, I cannot compete with 25-year-old young men when they're working 16 hours a day so yes it's a young man's game."