Siouxland baseball, softball highlights and scores (6-24-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores (6-24-21)
Gehlen Catholic — 5, Akron-Westfield — 0
Sioux City East — 8, Council Bluffs Lincoln — 2
Unity Christian — 5, Hinton — 1
MOC-FV — 4, Storm Lake — 3
Newell-Fonda — 8, Sioux Central — 3
George-Little Rock — 6, Trinity Christian — 4
Iowa High School Softball Scores (6-24-21)
Sioux City North — 17, Sioux City West — 0
Sioux City East — 23, Council Bluffs Lincoln — 3
Bishop Heelan — 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2
Bishop Heelan — 8, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 3
Akron-Westfield — 11, Gehlen Catholic — 0
Central Springs — 6, North Union — 5
Spirit Lake — 14, West Hancock — 1
George-Little Rock/Central Lyon — 15, Trinity Christian — 2
Unity Christian — 9, Hinton — 8
Sibley-Ocheyedan — 10, River Valley — 2
MMCRU — 13, BHRV — 11
Newell-Fonda — 8, Sioux Central — 3
Le Mars — 4, Council Bluffs Jefferson — 3