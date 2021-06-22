Siouxland baseball, softball highlights and scores (6-22-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores (6-22-21)
Sergeant-Bluff Luton — 11, Council Bluffs Jefferson — 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 13, Council Bluffs Jefferson –0
Sioux City East — 10, Sioux City West — 1
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn –15, West Bend-Mallard — 2
Sibley-Ocheyedan — 12, Trinity Christian — 4
Storm Lake — 4, Algona — 3
Pocahontas Area — 3, St. Edmond — 2
Audubon — 9, IKM-Manning — 3
Iowa High School Softball Scores (6-22-21)
Sioux City North — 6, Bishop-Heelan — 5
Bishop-Heelan — 9, Sioux City North — 1
Sioux City East — 10, Sioux City West — 9
Sioux City East — 11, Sioux City West — 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 8, Council Bluffs Jefferson — 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 10, Council Bluffs Jefferson — 3
Audubon — 18, IKM-Manning — 4
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn –12, West Bend-Mallard — 1
Western Christian — 5. MOC-Floyd Valley — 4
Pocahontas Area — 2, Okoboji — 1
Sheldon — 13, Cherokee Washington — 0
Sioux Center — 10, Unity Christian — 0
West Monona — 15, OABCIG — 2
Ridgeview — 6, Westwood — 5
Algona — 10, Emmetsburg — 5