SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Special Olympics USA announced its 201-member team to represent the United States at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin this June, with one Sioux City native earning a spot on the team.

Mitchell Betsworth, of Sioux City, will represent Special Olympics Iowa in powerlifting. He has been involved with Special Olympics for the last fifteen years, participating in a multitude of different sports. He has been involved with bowling, golf, powerlifting, soccer, softball, and swimming during his tenure.

In 2016, Betsworth was named the Special Olympics Iowa Male Athlete of the Year. The Sioux City native has competed at the Special Olympics USA Games in 2014, 2018, and 2022.