SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Day three of the largest Midwest Darts Tournament has come to a close.

Thousands of competitors from all over the country targeted downtown Sioux City for the annual event.

The tournament continues to grow, with organizers adding twenty dart machines to accommodate the growing number of competitors.

It takes days to set up for the event, but it’s a bullseye for Siouxland.

“Probably the biggest independent tournament in the country. It’s bigger than most state tournaments and we set up 120 dart machines here this weekend. We have a tremendous crew, a lot of volunteers, and they all do a great job,” said Ace Leiding.

The tournament also raises funds for the Junior Dart League who will be competing this summer in Wisconsin.