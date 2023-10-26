SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The head coach for the Sioux City West football team has resigned.

According to a post on the Facebook page appearing to belong to Brandon Holmes, he said that he informed the Sioux City school district of his resignation from coaching and teaching Wednesday afternoon. The school district confirmed to KCAU 9 of Holmes’ resignation.

“Brandon Holmes is no longer working as a coach in the Sioux City Community School District as of today. As with all personnel matters, we cannot provide additional information,” the school said in a statement.

In the post, Holmes said that when he first joined West High in 2009, he was eager “to shape the lives and motivate student athletes [sic] for the better,” and never thought his time at the school “would end like this.”

The post states that Holmes is resigning for the betterment of his family and for himself. Over the years, Holmes said he dealt with disrespectful parents, unsupportive administration, having his vehicle vandalized, and “the day to day [sic] adversity.”

Holmes added that it would be painful to never walk the halls of West or see the kids. Even so, the post ends with Holmes thanking many.

“As my future is very unclear at the moment I would like to thanks [sic] all the staff I call family at West and the many memories we’ve shared,” the post states.

West High School football competes in the Missouri River Conference alongside Sioux City North and Sioux City East. West High’s football season ended last week with an 0-9 record record while forfeiting its regular season finale at Denison-Schleswig.