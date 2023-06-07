SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers schedule for the upcoming season has been released as head coach Jason Kersner and company are set to take the ice in just three months, kicking of the regular season on the road in a playoff rematch.

Sioux City will begin the season in Kearney on September 29th, playing a pair of games in Tri-City. The Musketeers fell to the storm in the first round of this year’s USHL Playoffs. Sioux City’s home opener is slated for October 6th, hosting Waterloo.