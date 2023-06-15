SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – It’s been a busy week for the Sioux City Musketeers organization. After hosting its Futures Camp and Goalie camp, it’s time for the Main Camp to take the ice, giving Sioux City a chance to see its future stars.

A total of eight teams are taking part in action today. The camp features many promising prospects, including 2023 USHL Phase 1 first round draft pick Max Anderson. The 15-year-old forward was selected with the sixth overall pick in the draft.

Also at the camp were a handful of local products, including Sioux City Musketeers forward Kyle Rohrer. Additionally, a quartet of Sioux City Metros players participated in Grant Harder, Nate Solma, Blaze Bauer, and Lochlin Jackson. The camp continues until Sunday.