SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Chipotle All-American Game features some of the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft. Leading one of the two teams will be Sioux City head coach Jason Kersner.

Kersner is in the midst of his second season as the head coach of the Musketeers, helping guide the team to a spot in the postseason last year. This season, the Muskies are in second place in the USHL Western Conference with an 18-9-6 record.

But for Kersner, he says the honor to coach in the All-American Game and represent is a reflection of the Musketeers organization.

“That’s a team award. I’m going because our team is in second place, that’s why I get to go. I play a part in that, but there’s a lot of work that goes into that from our assistant coaches, our entire hockey staff, our current general manager, our previous general manager, all of our scouts, the front office, Trav, and Lloyd. Me going is a group accomplishment.”

Joining Kersner at the game will be Kaden Shahan and Ethan Gardula. The All-American Game will be on January 15th.