SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers were set to take the ice in Cedar Rapids tonight, but Mother Nature had other plans.

Sioux City’s game has been postponed due to the winter storm forecasts. This is the second consecutive game on the Musketeers schedule that has been impacted by weather.

A makeup date and time has not been announced, according to the USHL.

Up next for Sioux City, they’ll host Tri-City on January 19th at 7:05 p.m.