NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KCAU) – The 2023 NHL Draft wrapped up in Nashville, with many prospects turning their professional dreams into reality, including one Sioux City Musketeer who heard his name called.

Sioux City rookie Ryan Conmy was selected by the Los Angeles Kings with the 182nd overall pick in the draft. The University of New Hampshire commit was named to the USHL All-Rookie First Team after leading the Musketeers in goals this season. He notched 33 goals on the year, becoming just the second Muskies rookie to score 30 or more in a season.

Conmy, who also earned a spot on the All-USHL Third Team, is the 64th player in franchise history to be picked in the NHL Draft. Sioux City has had at least one player drafted since the 2004 NHL Draft.